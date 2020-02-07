SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION - WAR OF UNDERWORLD: New Promo Released Ahead Of Series Return

A new promo has been released for the second part of the final season of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld . Hit the jump to check out the intense new footage before the July release!

Over the past few months, the world has been brought to a near standstill due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the spread of the virus, businesses, productions, live-events and even television has been forced to cancel or postpone releases.

Japan was easily one of the most targeted countries in terms of a slow down on content output. Multiple series and films have been delayed for months or even a year before fans can get a taste of the show, movie, or game that they have been waiting for.

One such series was the most recent season of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld. The second part of the action-packed series was initially meant to release in April but was forced to delay to later in the summer. Now, after an announcement that the show was coming soon, a brand new promo has also been revealed from the official Twitter of Sword Art Online!

The new promo features action, drama, and war in ways the show has never seen before. Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Despite the defeat of Quinella—the pontifex of the Axiom Church—things have not seemed to calm down yet. Upon contacting the real world, Kazuto "Kirito" Kirigaya finds out that the Ocean Turtle—a mega-float controlled by Rath—was raided.



Due to a sudden short-circuit caused by the raiders, Kirito's fluctlight is damaged, leaving him comatose. Feeling insecure about the people at the Axiom Church, Alice brings the unconscious Kirito back to their hometown—Rulid Village, disregarding her banishment due to an unabsolved crime. Now, Alice is living an ordinary and peaceful life close by the village, wishing for Kirito to wake up.



However, tragedy strikes when Alice notices that the Dark Territory has already started to invade the Human Empire. Reassuming her previous alias, Alice Synthesis Thirty, she promises to defeat the Dark Territory in order to defend the world that Kirito and Eugeo worked so hard to protect.



Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld is set to return on July 11th!