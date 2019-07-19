TANAKA-KUN IS ALWAYS LISTLESS Manga To End At Chapter 140 Later This Month
The Tanaka-kun is Always Listless manga will be ending at Chapter 140 on July 25th in next week's issue of the Square Enix's Gangan Online digital manga magazine. If the title sounds familiar, that's becuase a 12-episode TV anime adaptation was produced by Silver Link in 2016, which was simulcast on Crunchyroll. Two OVA episodes followed after the anime's conclusion in June and July 2016.
The Tanaka-kun is Always Listless manga will be ending next week as confirmed by creator Nozomi Uda. Do you think another season of the TV anime will follow?
Laucnhed in April 2014, the manga managed to eclipse over 1 million sales by November 2015. To date, 12 collected volumes have been released. The TV anime adapted manga chapters out of order and even skipped certain events to manga readers suggest starting from the beginning even if you've watched all 12 episodes.
This unconventional, surrealist comedy follows an exhausted high school boy who, despite multiple attempts from his friends, still manages to spectacularly… sleep. Much to the chagrin of the energetic (at times bossy) Ohta, Tanaka is often found in a blissful state of lethargy, possessing the ability to doze off in any situation, especially in mid-sentence!
