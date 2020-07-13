THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME: Anime's 5th OVA Will Be Streaming On Crunchyroll This Winter

The 5th OVA to the hit anime That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime is coming to Crunchyroll later this year! Hit the jump to find out when the episodes start streaming on the service!

After a year stint as a novel series, author Fuse brought the story That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime to the light novel scene in 2014. The series was a huge hit upon release, with a manga series being published a year later. As of now, both the light novel and manga are still publishing new chapters.

The isekai story is about a salaryman two is stabbed and awakens in a fantasy world where he has been reincarnated as a slime that can devour and take the form of anything he eats. From there, the series follows the crazy adventures of the salaryman and the friends he meets along the way.

Following the success of the series, an anime was released in 2018 that is still in continuation, with a second season set to release next year. There have also been multiple OVAs released for the show, the most recent of which is the fifth, which will premiere this winter.

In a recent announcement, the streaming service Crunchyroll will be streaming the fifth OVA this November, worldwide! While not much more news was announced aside from the date, fans can also catch the fourth OVA on the service. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Rimuru and the Class S students have made it through the first exercise of the Freedom Academy's annual outdoor training event. Class S has arrived first at the destination, the mansion of Count Guratol, and now they're ready to begin the second exercise, a cave exploration... but awaiting them there are thieves who hope to kidnap the students and make a fortune returning them for ransom money. Just when it seems like Rimuru's students have fought them off thanks to the skills he taught them, they realize a monster is lurking among the thieves! This is the final installment in the brand new episode created by the original author, Fuse -sensei, just for this OAD release!



That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime OVA 5 will stream on Crunchyroll on November 27th!