THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME MOVIE 2 Reveals New Trailer And Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Blue Sea Arc unveils teaser trailer, confirms release date for next year, and reveals an original plot featuring new characters.

By GBest - Jul 15, 2025 12:07 PM EST
The official website for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Blue Sea Arc has released a brand-new teaser trailer and key visual for the second film in the Slime anime franchise. Unlike the previous film or seasons of the anime, the new movie will feature an entirely original plot, not adapted from the existing manga or light novel series. Check out the trailer and key visual down below:

Set after the celebration of the founding of the Tempest Federation, the movie’s story kicks off with an invitation from Elmesia, ruler of the elf nation Sarion. Rimuru Tempest and his companions travel to Sarion to enjoy a well-earned vacation on a resort island. However, their idyllic escape takes a turn when a mysterious girl named Yura appears, and a dark threat begins to emerge. Once again, Rimuru must rise to protect his people from a looming crisis.

The film will premiere in Japanese theaters on February 27th 2026. Returning cast members from the television anime will reprise their roles, ensuring continuity in both character and voice performance.

Animation for the film is being handled by studio 8-Bit, which has worked on all major entries in the franchise to date. The returning creative team includes:

Director: Atsushi Nakayama

Script Supervisor: Toshizo Nemoto (Visions of Coleus)

Character Designer: Ryōma Ebata

Music Composer: Hitoshi Fujima (Scarlet Bond, Visions of Coleus)

This lineup suggests the studio is aiming for consistency and quality as the franchise expands its original cinematic universe.

In addition to the new film, the franchise is getting a fourth season of the main television anime. The third season premiered in April 2024, airing over two cours (half a year) and concluding with Episode 72 (Episode 24 of Season 3) on September 27th.

An episode labeled 48.5 aired shortly before the third season began, helping transition the story into new arcs. As always, Crunchyroll streamed the show with both English subtitles and dubbed options.

The Slime anime franchise has remained remarkably consistent since its debut in October 2018. Starting with the adaptation of Taiki Kawakami’s manga (itself based on Fuse and Mitz Vah’s light novels), the series has grown over the last few years with these accomplishments:

  • Season 1 (2018)
  • Season 2 (2021), split across two cours
  • The Slime Diaries spin-off (2021)
  • Scarlet Bond film (2022)
  • Coleus’ Dream OVA (2023)

This nine-month run of Slime anime across 2021 alone exemplifies the series’ consistent popularity and production momentum.

Tears of the Blue Sea Arc marks a bold move by the production team: the choice to craft a movie based on an original story rather than pull from established source material. With a fresh plot and new characters like Yura, this could open the door for deeper worldbuilding and a broader cinematic narrative, much like Scarlet Bond did in 2022.

Between the upcoming movie and Season 4 of the TV anime, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is far from slowing down. As one of the leading isekai franchises globally, it's continuing to expand with new stories, ambitious production quality, and fan-favorite characters.

Fans can mark their calendars for February 27th 2026, when Tears of the Blue Sea Arc brings Rimuru back to the big screen. As always, stay tuned for more updates as we receive them!

