THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Season 2 Confirmed
At the outset of the Fall 2018 anime season, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime looked to be yet another entry in a long line of isekai anime but it quickly won fans over with its likable protagonist and quirky cast. While the show may have fallen into a formulaic rut in the latter episodes of the season, the confirmation of a second season is welcome news.
As the 25th and final episode of the first season of Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime) aired, the final seconds confirmed a second season for 2020.
Studio 8-bit handled production on the first season, which was directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi. The TV anime is based on a light novel series from Fuse, and illustrator Mitz Vah. The light novels were originally self-published on the online user-content generated website Shōsetsuka ni Narō from 2013-2016. Micro Magazine snapped up the rights and paired Fuse with Mitz Vah in 2014 and have been releasing more polished volumes ever since. An ongoing manga series from Fuse and illustrator Taiki Kawakami has been serialized in Kodnasha's Monthly Shōnen Sirius since 2015.
An OVA will be bundled with the manga's 13th volume, which will be released in December.
