THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Shares New Visual And Cast For Its Second Cour

The official That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime website has shared a new visual and cast members for the second part of the show. The second cour starts on January 7 and has revealed the following actors will be joining the project:

Yasuaki Takumi

Haruka Shiraishi

Azusa Tadokoro

Natsuki Hanae

Ayaka Asai

Yutaka Aoyama

Shizuka Ishigami

Anzu Haruno

Gen Sato



The visual shared features several new faces that have not appeared in the first part of the show as well as Rimuru himself as his female version. This promotional image is the cover being used in the Shounen Sirius magazine's February 2019 issue. An image with the official character designs for the new entries has been shared as well.

Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance. The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE.

The manga series inspired from the light novel original media format has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it. Kodansha USA has the English license and has 9 volumes out right now.

The light novel series that started all of these projects is written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It is published in the Micro Magazine, Yen Press has the English license, it has been running since 2014 and has 13 volumes out right now. Funimation revealed the official English dub cast for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The site has the full list for the Fall 2018 SimulDub anime, you can check it out right here .