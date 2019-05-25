THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME's Special OVA Episode Releases Key Visual
Premiering during the Fall 2018 anime season, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime quickly separated itself from the usual isekai fare thanks to its unusual premise. Instead of being transported to a magical world and becoming a swash-buckling hero, the protagonist is turned into one of the lowest-ranking dungeon creatures, a slime. While the show may have fallen into a formulaic rut in the latter episodes of the 24-episode first season, the confirmation of a second season back in March was welcome news.
Surprise! It looks like the special OVA episode for the Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken TV anime from Studio 8bit will see Rimuru Tempest and co. headed to the beach.
In addition to the 24 episode TV anime, it was previously announced that 2 special OVA's would be bundled with the 12th and 13th volumes of the manga- with the 12th being released in July and the 13th dropping in December. Below, a key visual for the first OVA seems to indicate that the show will be doing its own version of a tried-and-true anime trope, a beach episode.
That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime started out as a light novel series written by Fuse, and illustrated by Mitz Vah in 2013. A manga adaptation (which is ongoing and currently at 11 volumes), written by Fuse and illustrated by Shō Okagiri is published in Kodnasha's Monthly Shōnen Sirius manga magazine.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]