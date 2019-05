THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME's Special OVA Episode Releases Key Visual

Premiering during the Fall 2018 anime season, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime quickly separated itself from the usual isekai fare thanks to its unusual premise. Instead of being transported to a magical world and becoming a swash-buckling hero, the protagonist is turned into one of the lowest-ranking dungeon creatures, a slime. While the show may have fallen into a formulaic rut in the latter episodes of the 24-episode first season, the confirmation of a second season back in March was welcome news.In addition to the 24 episode TV anime, it was previously announced that 2 special OVA's would be bundled with the 12th and 13th volumes of the manga- with the 12th being released in July and the 13th dropping in December. Below, a key visual for the first OVA seems to indicate that the show will be doing its own version of a tried-and-true anime trope, a beach episode.That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime started out as a light novel series written by Fuse, and illustrated by Mitz Vah in 2013. A manga adaptation (which is ongoing and currently at 11 volumes), written by Fuse and illustrated by Shō Okagiri is published in Kodnasha's Monthly Shōnen Sirius manga magazine.