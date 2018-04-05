The 2nd FATE/STAY NIGHT [HEAVENS FEEL] Film's Key Visual Poster Has Been Revealed
Earlier today fans were treated to delight from the official Twitter account for the Fate/Stay Night anime franchise. The account revealed a new key visual poster for the Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly anime film. Which is the second film in the Fate/Stay Night: Heavens Feel trilogy of anime films.
Aniplex first revealed the image at the Machi Asobi event earlier today, the event goes all the way through Sunday and will also screen the film's teaser trailer. The film will debut in Japan later this year. Take a look at the official tweet down below, The visual was also drawn by Director Tomonori Sudou.
The film had its United States premiere at The Theater At Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on November 3rd of last year. More theaters began screening the film on November 17th, with screenings running into mid-December. The film screened in Canada on January 14th of this year. The English dub of the first film will be debuting in theaters in the United States on June 5th and June 7th at 7:30 pm local time.
What are your thoughts on the new visual? Are you a fan of the Fate/Stay Night series and films? Which servant would you want to have at your side? Let us know your answers in the comments below!
