The Action Infused ONE PUNCH MAN Anime Released On Blu-Ray and DVD
The One Punch Man anime series with 12 episodes of "Punchy" goodness is now available on Blu-Ray and DVD. That isn't all either, VIZ MEDIA has some great options to fit any budget as well, but more on that later. The series is based on the manga series created by "ONE" and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. One Punch Man was first introduced back in February of 2014 and has become very popular amongst manga and anime fans.
There are three editions of One Punch Man that fans can pick from. The Limited Edition Blu-Ray & DVD combo pack comes with six special OVA shorts (exclusive on Blu-Ray), six collectible art cards, a full color episode summary guide, character profiles, interviews and premium packaging. VIZ Media is retailing this specail combo pack for $59.99. Don't worry, the Stadard Blu-Ray ($49.99) comes with the OVA shorts. The standard DVD ($39.99) only has the 12 episodes, but is obviously a cheaper option.
Each edition comes with both English dubbed and Japanese (english subbed) dialogue options. The english version boasts some great voice acting talent including Max Mittelman (as Saitama), Zach Aguillar (as Genos), Robbie Daymond (as Mumen Rider) and Erik Kimerer (as Speed O’ Sound Sonic).
ONE-PUNCH MAN depicts the adventures of Saitama, a young man who only became a hero for fun. But after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
