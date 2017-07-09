The ANCIENT MAGUS' BRIDE Official Trailer Has Landed

From the studio that created Attack on Titan, Studio WIT, along with director Norihiro Naganuma, comes the new and highly anticipated anime series, The Ancient Magus' Bride.

From the creators of Attack on Titan, Studio WIT and director Norihiro Naganuma comes the new anime series, The Ancient Magus' Bride. In this new official trailer, we learn about how a girl named Hatori Chise was bought by a mysterious man with the head of a beast and magicial powers that will change her life forever.



Here is the official trailer of The Ancient Magu's Bride for your viewing pleasure! Followed by a short synopsis at the bottom of the page!







The Ancient Magus' Bride Synopsis:

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again.

