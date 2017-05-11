The Box Office Smash Hit YOUR NAME Is Coming This Week!

Makoto Shinkai's Your Name will make is glorious Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD debut on November 7th, 2017. During its run in the box office, Your Name accumulated just over 355 million in earnings. Even if it didn't topple Spirited Away as the top dog, it still is an anime masterpiece.
Check out the new Your Name trailer from Funimation and let us know what you think in the usual place.
Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives until they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This occurrence happens randomly, and they must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection by leaving notes for one another until they wish to finally meet. But something stronger than distance may keep them apart.
