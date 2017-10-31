The Director Of The Live-Action FULL METAL ALCHEMIST Explains Why An All Japanese Cast Is Necessary

Fumihiko Sori joined a special talk event on Sunday to talk about his latest film Fullmetal Alchemist, and he talks about why he wanted a full Japanese cast. Hit the jump for the full details!

53-year-old Fumihiko Sori (Ping Pong, Vexille) joined a special talk event on Sunday to talk about his latest film Fullmetal Alchemist, a live-action adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's internationally popular fantasy action manga to be released on December 1. The Ryosuke Yamada (a member of Japanese idol group Hey! Say! JUMP) starring film will be also distributed in over 190 countries in the world, including the United States and Europe.



While the manga story is mainly set in a fictional world inspired by European countries and its culture, Sori explained the necessity of the all-Japanese cast in the following quotes below:



"The heart part of the original manga is perfectly Japanese, and the brother relationship between Ed and Al is also unique to Japanese. It may be possible to recreate the manga characters' visuals in a Hollywood's big-budget film, but the heart part must be shifted. I think it must be an ultimate choice to decide which part should be given priority. But focusing more on the soul part, we reached the conclusion that it must be very difficult unless they were played by Japanese actors."



"Principal photography was held in Italy. There were so many Italian fans (of the series) and they also wanted the characters to be played by Japanese, saying 'Because it is a Japanese content.' By producing it as a Japanese film, we can closely talk with the original creators, and it is surely going to be a film that keeps respect for the original manga."



"We dug into the part that only live-action can do. Since it is a human drama, there is no reason that human actors can't play. Even if it is an imagination world, the meaning to be played by real actors is very significant."



"Initially, we planned to cast a famous person for the voice of Al. But the acting for motion capture by Atom Mizuishi in a fighting scene was amazing and the dialogue between him and Ryosuke Yamada was so fit with that between Al and Ed, so we couldn't replace him. I persuaded and apologized to all of the 'adult circumstances' in order to cast him."



"The anime was also based on the manga, and this film is not an adaptation of the anime. We have to create brand new images. We provide new suggestions, and if the audience can accept it, it will continue to the next, new Fullmetal Alchemist. So we tried to renewal it with courage and formed a new team."



