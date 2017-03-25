Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF HARUHI SUZUMIYA Coming Soon From FUNimation!

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF HARUHI SUZUMIYA Coming Soon From FUNimation!

FUNimation has announced the home release of The Disappearance Of Haruhi Suzumiya on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! Hit the jump, check out details and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/25/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya take place after the events of The Melancholy Of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series. The date is December 18th, a month after the Cultural Festival. On this day Kyon wakes up to find out that Haruhi and any traces of her have been whiped out. Kyon must find out what had happened to her in one epic adventure

The release of The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya is scheduled to release on May 30th, 2017 and can be pre-ordered by going through FUNimation. Check out the trailer and synopsis below and don't forget to let us know what you think in the comment section below! Not a member? Sign up here and become a part of the community!



About The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya:

When Kyon wakes up on December 18th, he finds everything a bit...off. Like the strange fact that Haruhi is absent. Except she's not just missing school, she's missing entirely, and no one seems to remember her! Kyon is quickly finding this Haruhi-less world to be one he doesn't want to be in. Without the help of his SOS Brigade friends, Kyon has to figure out what's going on before it's too late.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Endride: Part One Coming Soon To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Endride: Part One Coming Soon To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD
FUNimation announced their latest home video release with Endride: Part One. Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!
THE DISAPPEARANCE OF HARUHI SUZUMIYA Coming Soon From FUNimation! THE DISAPPEARANCE OF HARUHI SUZUMIYA Coming Soon From FUNimation!
FUNimation has announced the home release of The Disappearance Of Haruhi Suzumiya on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! Hit the jump, check out details and let us know what you think!
AKIRA Movie Has Renewed Interest At Warner Bros. With 2 Directors In Contention AKIRA Movie Has Renewed Interest At Warner Bros. With 2 Directors In Contention
Film reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed on his weekly videocast that Warner Bros. has renewed interest in a live-action Akira movie and that the filmmakers behind Life and Lights Out are candidates to direct.
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]