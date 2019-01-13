THE DRAGON PRINCE Creators Announce Season 2's Premiere Date During Anime Los Angeles

During the Anime Los Angeles convention, the creators of The Dragon Prince Netflix series took to the stage to announce that premiere date of season two. Find out more...

The duo also unveiled some awesome, official artwork for the upcoming season which sees Rayla, Callum, and Ezran riding atop Zym - the titular dragon prince. That key art can be seen attached to the below tweet ( @TheDragonPrince ):

If you're not caught up on the series; the first season debuted in September of last year and is still available to stream on Netflix now. The Dragon Prince is

produced by Wonderstorm. Richmond and Ehasz are respectively known for their work directing the video-game Uncharted 3 and for being head-writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Synopsis: Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.



What do you think of the key art? Are you looking forward to The Dragon Prince's second season?