The Final GODZILLA Anime Trilogy Film's Title And Debut Date Have Been Announced
Yesterday the fficial website for the Godzilla anime film trilogy has announced that the official title for the trilogy's final film will be Godzilla: Hoshi wo Kū Mono (Stareater), and it will make it's debut in Japan in November of this year. The site also revealed a teaser visual for the final film, which features Ghidorah. Check out the teaser down below:
The second film in the trilogy, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, opened in Japan just recently on May 18th. It ranked at #8 on its opening weekend at the Japanese box office. Check out the official trailer for the film down below:
