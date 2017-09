The First Season Of NEW GAME! Is Coming To Blu-ray/DVD

18-year-old Aoba Suzukaze is joining the character design team at the company that makes her favorite video games! But the real world of office culture can be a challenge for a total noob. From her awkward first day to her first game’s debut, she’s got a lot of skills to master. Luckily, her charming determination wins over her quirky coworkers, and before she knows it, Aoba has joined the party!

Funimation has officially announced that they will be bringing the first season of New Game! To Blu-ray/DVD soon. It will be releasing on November 21st, and will have a price of about $49 U.S. For those who want to pre-order please click here . They have also released an official announcement trailer which will be in the article below, followed by a short simuldub clip for the second season of New Game! for your viewing pleasure!Season 2 Simuldub clip "I couldn't help it!"What are your thoughts on the anime series New Game! Are you familiar with it? Are you going to be buying the first season when it comes out? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!