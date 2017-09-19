The First Season Of NEW GAME! Is Coming To Blu-ray/DVD
Funimation has officially announced that they will be bringing the first season of New Game! To Blu-ray/DVD soon. It will be releasing on November 21st, and will have a price of about $49 U.S. For those who want to pre-order please click here. They have also released an official announcement trailer which will be in the article below, followed by a short simuldub clip for the second season of New Game! for your viewing pleasure!
Funimation has announced that the first season of New Game! Is coming soon to Blu-ray/DVD! Hit the jump to watch the announcement trailer and get the full details!
New Game! Season One Synopsis:
18-year-old Aoba Suzukaze is joining the character design team at the company that makes her favorite video games! But the real world of office culture can be a challenge for a total noob. From her awkward first day to her first game’s debut, she’s got a lot of skills to master. Luckily, her charming determination wins over her quirky coworkers, and before she knows it, Aoba has joined the party!
Season 2 Simuldub clip "I couldn't help it!"
What are your thoughts on the anime series New Game! Are you familiar with it? Are you going to be buying the first season when it comes out? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]