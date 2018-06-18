The INFINITE STRATOS Manga Series Will Be Going On Hiatus Until Next Year

In a world of technological progress, females are the only ones who can pilot the most advanced military unit in history—the Infinite Stratos (IS). With this power, women have seized complete control of all political, social, and economic ventures; leaving men to the fringes of society, made to tend to the whims of their now, female overlords. That is until Orimura Ichika, the sole male found to have IS piloting ability, is thrust into the spotlight, and enrolled at the prestigious IS Academy. Stuck in the middle of a female-dominated population, Ichika sets out to prove men still have a place in this world. Little did he know, he's just the thing these women have been looking for."



The series has spawned not jusnt manga but also two seasons as an anime and also games. Hopefully everything is alright for the series and lets hope for a quick return next year!

The Homura Yuki created series,is a series that has ran almost ten years and announced earlier in the year that it would end on its 13th volume has hit an unexpected snag. According tomagazine, the series will be going on a hiatus until next year due to, according to, 'circumstances'. The silver lining to this is that the series' seventh volume is planned to release around the same time as the series' return. The manga series is actually based on the light novel series that launched in 2009. The manga series on the other hand, began in 2009 which would put the series as a whole at almost ten years old. The synopsis to the series can be read below.Synopsis: "