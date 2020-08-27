THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL Season 2 Premieres October 3

Six years after the first season of The Irregular at Magic High School premiered the second season is finally set to debut this October following a brief delay due to COVID-19.

Thanks to the official Twitter account for Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alive seinen manga magazine, we now have confirmation that the long-awaited season 2 of The irregular at magic high school (Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei) TV anime will premiere on October 3. The series was originally slated to premiere in July but was pushed to the fall anime season due to production issues related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The second season of the anime will cover the Visitor arc (volumes 9-11) of Tsutomu Satou's light novel series. Studio 8bit will take over for Madhouse, who directed the 26-episode first season back in 2014. The Visitor's arc covers the arrival of a mysterious exchange student named Angelina who arrives from the light novel's equivalent of the United States.

If there are plans for more seasons of The Irregular at Magic High School, there's definitely enough source material to cover. The 32nd and final volume of the series will go on sale on September 10. Additionally, Satou has already announced plans for two sequels that will debut in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

In addition to the 2014 26-episode TV anime, an anime film titled The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars. It was a completely new work from Tsutomu Satou that was chronologically set between the 10th and 11th volume of the light novel series. The film premiered in Japan on June 27, 2017 and had a limited theatrical run in the U.S. thanks to Aniplex of America on July 28, 2017.

In the dawn of the 21st century, magic, long thought to be folklore and fairy tales, has become a systematized technology and is taught as a technical skill. In First High School, the institution for magicians, students are segregated into two groups based on their entrance exam scores: "Blooms," those who receive high scores, are assigned to the First Course, while "Weeds" are reserve students assigned to the Second Course.



Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei follows the siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, who are enrolled in First High School. Upon taking the exam, the prodigious Miyuki is placed in the First Course, while Tatsuya is relegated to the Second Course. Though his practical test scores and status as a "Weed" show him to be magically inept, he possesses extraordinary technical knowledge, physical combat capabilities, and unique magic techniques—making Tatsuya the irregular at a magical high school.