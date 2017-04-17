The Live Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Gets A Drama And Action Teasers!
Warner Brothers Japan launched two new TV Spots for the upcoming Live Action Blade of the Immortal freature film. The first TV Spots shows some great sword play by the Manji along with some other great action sequences, while the second TV spot shows off some of the drama that ill be featured in the film.
Warner Brothers Japan released two new TV spots for the upcoming Blade of the Immortal feature film. Check them out after the jump!
The film is set to premier on April 29th 2017 in Japan, however, there no news on when the film will be making its way to North American theaters so stay tuned to AnimeMojo for updates.
Let us know what you thought of the TV Spots in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.
About Blade of the Immortal:
A legendary man who was fearful of slashing 100 people until a thousand next. When she gets put in a trap and loses her sister and loses her meaning to live, she forcibly gives a mysterious old woman an eternal life. The slaughtered wounds regenerated without regret, becoming that can not die even if they want to die. That time too long to live, the arms of swordsmans also became dull, and he just kept living in eternal time just alone. One day, a girl who appeared to want to ask a helper for the villain who was killed by his parents. However, it was the beginning of an unexpected battle to drive the world of immortality.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]