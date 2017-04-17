Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The Live Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Gets A Drama And Action Teasers!

The Live Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Gets A Drama And Action Teasers!

Warner Brothers Japan released two new TV spots for the upcoming Blade of the Immortal feature film. Check them out after the jump!

KILLAMOJO | 4/17/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Warner Brothers Japan launched two new TV Spots for the upcoming Live Action Blade of the Immortal freature film. The first TV Spots shows some great sword play by the Manji along with some other great action sequences, while the second TV spot shows off some of the drama that ill be featured in the film.


 

The film is set to premier on April 29th 2017 in Japan, however, there no news on when the film will be making its way to North American  theaters so stay tuned to AnimeMojo for updates. 

Let us know what you thought of the TV Spots in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE

About Blade of the Immortal:

A legendary man who was fearful of slashing 100 people until a thousand next. When she gets put in a trap and loses her sister and loses her meaning to live, she forcibly gives a mysterious old woman an eternal life. The slaughtered wounds regenerated without regret, becoming that can not die even if they want to die. That time too long to live, the arms of swordsmans also became dull, and he just kept living in eternal time just alone. One day, a girl who appeared to want to ask a helper for the villain who was killed by his parents. However, it was the beginning of an unexpected battle to drive the world of immortality.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
The Crazy KANCOLLE - KANTAI COLLECTION THE COMPLETE SERIES Is Coming To Retail The Crazy KANCOLLE - KANTAI COLLECTION THE COMPLETE SERIES Is Coming To Retail
KanColle -Kantai Collection is torpedoing itself onto Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD soon! Check out the outrageous trailer after the jump!
The Live Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Gets A Drama And Action Teasers! The Live Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Gets A Drama And Action Teasers!
Warner Brothers Japan released two new TV spots for the upcoming Blade of the Immortal feature film. Check them out after the jump!
ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2: 'The Titans Are Coming' In This Spectacular New Opening Theme ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2: 'The Titans Are Coming' In This Spectacular New Opening Theme
Check out the opening Attack on Titan theme seaons two theme song trailer and be sure to let us know what you think as the titans roll from town to town!
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]