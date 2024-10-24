THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Anime Movie Receives New Poster

In a little more than a month, The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim will hit theaters bringing The Lord of the Rings franchise back to the big screen in a way unlike we've ever seen before. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world, The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim is set 183 years before Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy and tells the story of Rohan's king Helm Hammerhand and his family as they defend the kingdom against an army of Dunlendings.

On the surface, a story about war in Middle-earth is nothing we haven't already seen. But what makes The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim so unique is its anime style — a first for the franchise.

The previously released trailer for The War of Rohirrim has already assured us that anime is a perfect medium for telling this story, and now a newly released poster adds to the hype. The poster, shared exclusively by Nerdist, doesn't reveal anything major about the movie or its story. It just reinforces the excitement surrounding The War of Rohirrim.

We've got the main cast of characters front and center, but surrounding them is a depiction of what looks to be a brutal battle. Anyone familiar with anime knows just how good the medium is for action.

We reveal a new poster from #TheLordOfTheRings: The War of the Rohirrim. (And break down all its Easter eggs.) https://t.co/2KzgW260z5 pic.twitter.com/4yXuKJj9gJ — Nerdist (@nerdist) October 23, 2024

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim is directed by award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” and “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex” TV series). The film is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou (Blade Runner: Black Lotus). Sola Entertainment provided the traditional 2D animation, which is inspired by Jackon's films.

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is slated to release in theaters on December 13, 2024.