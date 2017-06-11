The MAZINGER Z: INFINITY Film Is So Awesome That The Tickets Are Made Out Of Steel
Now some of your other favorite robot movies (*cough* Pacific Rim) are pretty cool, but Mazinger Z is taking it to a whole new level with tickets that are literally made out of metal! Mazinger Z: Infinity has upped the ante (once again) by offering steel movie cards which will be starting sales next month.
The cards are officially the most rugged and heavyweight movie ticket cards ever made, and mark you as a card-holding member of the "Mazingers Club." The cards are limited to a numbered run of 1,000, so if you miss out on the orders, you'll have to make due with a regular paper ticket.
Here is a quick look at what the metal tickets will look like!
And starting this month, fans can choose from one of three clear files when they reserve their seats. Clear files go on sale November 18, with the limited-run metal movie ticket cards going on sale December 9. Check out the official trailer of Mazinger Z: Infinity down below!
Mazinger Z Infinity Synopsis: The highly-anticipated film will be presented by the world-wide famous mangaka Gō Nagai, the Japanese author who forty-five years ago – in 1972 – invented Mazinger Z, the first Japanese anime to feature a robot controlled by a human. The Futuristic appeal and the values of peace and justice he fights for turned Mazinger Z into a planetary phenomenon, a timeless hero and one of the most beloved of all time. Mazinger Z Infinity brings the legendary main character Koji Kabuto and his arch-enemy Dr. Hell to the big screen for an exciting new adventure. The film is produced by Japanese animation studio Toei Animation.
