The New England Patriots D-Line Bonded Over Their Shared Love Of Anime

NFL coverage leading up to the Super Bowl can often times go to some very strange and unique places but this latest story sounds very familiar to all our readers here at Anime Mojo!

They say Super Bowl champions are actually crowned in the offseason so what role did the New England Patriot's defensive line's shared love of anime play in their AFC run to Sunday's big game? Speaking to The Ringer , Patriots' defensive tackle Adam Butler and Deatrich Wise Jr. shared a tale about discovering that the other was an anime fan after watching My Hero Academia together in the locker room. From there, the anime fandom grew into something reminiscent of a high school or college anime club, with more members of the defensive line joining into the weekly anime binging fun., explained defensive lineman Lawrence Guy" chimed in Guy's fellow defenseman, Keionta Davis.If the Patriots win Sunday's big game against the Los Angeles Rams, what anime should they watch to celebrate? Let us know a few of your suggestions in the comment section below.