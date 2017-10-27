The New OVA For THE TESTAMENT OF SISTER NEW DEVIL "DEPARTURES" Will Run In Theaters January Of 2018
The 60-minute episode will be first screened in only three theaters (Tokyo: Kadokawa Cinema Shinjuku, Nagoya: Fushimi Miliionza, Osaka: Umeda Burg 7) from January 27, 2018, for a limited time of two weeks. Then later on it will release to DVD/Blu-ray on March 28. The set will come with many bonus items and goodies, including a newly-written novel by the novel author Uesu and a newly-recorded "Ecsta CD" by the six main cast members: Ayaka Asai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt, Kaori Fukuhara, Iori Nomizu, Seiko Yoshida, and Yuu Asakawa.
The official website for the anime based on Tetsuto Uesu's light novel series The Testament of Sister New Devil announced that its new OVA titled "DEPARTURES" is now in the works.
The action love comedy series had been previously adapted into two TV anime series in 2015, the 12-episode first series The Testament of Sister New Devil (January-March) and the 10-episode second series The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST (October-December). Both were animated by Production IMS and directed by Hisashi Saito (Märchen Mädchen), who is working on the OVA as well. And all of the original voice cast members are confirmed to be returning.
Here is the official tweet down below announcing the new OVA for the series, followed by another tweet announcement of The Testament of Sister New Devil Ecstasy Blu-ray Box and after that there will be a short trailer of the series for your viewing pleasure!
The Blu-ray box titled "The Testament of Sister New Devil Ecstasy Blu-ray Box" is a box set that includes all 22 TV anime episodes and two new OAD episodes that will be released on February 23, 2018.
The Testament Of Sister New Devil Synopsis: When a pair of sexy girls, Maria and Mio, come to live with high school student Basara Tojo, his life changes forever. The two girls have a secret that they don’t keep for long—Maria is a succubus, and Mio is a future Demon Lord. But Basara has a secret of his own—he’s the last descendant from a clan of demon-fighting heroes. They come up with creative ways to resolve their differences.
