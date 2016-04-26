The Outlandish BIKINI WARRIORS From FUNimation Has Finally Arrived To Retail

The Bikini Warriors are ready for some questing, dungeons and many other things in the latest release trailer for the show. Hit the jump and check out the details!

Today, FUNimation announced the release of Bikini Warriors on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. In Bikini Warriors a group of ridiculously dressed woman are out for adventure, questing and so much more in a hilarious spoof of female characters from video games. Don't worry all the classic RPG roles will be in the show. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think!



