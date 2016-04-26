Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The Outlandish BIKINI WARRIORS From FUNimation Has Finally Arrived To Retail

The Outlandish BIKINI WARRIORS From FUNimation Has Finally Arrived To Retail

The Bikini Warriors are ready for some questing, dungeons and many other things in the latest release trailer for the show. Hit the jump and check out the details!

Today, FUNimation announced the release of Bikini Warriors on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. In Bikini Warriors a group of ridiculously dressed woman are out for adventure, questing and so much more in a hilarious spoof of female characters from video games. Don't worry all the classic RPG roles will be in the show. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think!



About Bikini Warriors:

Prepare yourself for an adventure of epic proportions. With warriors so skilled at battling questionable slimes and taming tumescent tentacles, there’s no need for all that bulky armor. Brought to you by some of the masters of the female form, Bikini Warriors features character designs by Rei Hiroe (Black Lagoon), Tony Taka, Odanon (Queen’s Blade), and Hisasi. All your favorite RPG classes beginning with the athletic Fighter, elegant Paladin, and enchanting Mage—are busting the min/max barriers for maximum blood loss! Are you equipped? Unsheathe your sword and prepare for battle!
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
Filed Under "Shonen" 12/28/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]