The POKEMON TV Anime Is Celebrating The Big 1000 Episode Milestone
The big 1000th episode milestone of Pokémon TV Anime will air on TV Tokyo at 6:55PM JST on November 09, 2017, and it features the voice acting debut of comedian Sunshine Ikezaki as the voice of Hypno (known as "Sleeper" in Japan).
Since it's initial episode aired back on April 01, 1997, The Pokémon TV anime has charmed children of all ages for some 20 years and 7 months. Now the series is celebrating the 1000 episode milestone!
Additionally, a live event celebrating the 1000th episode milestone will be held on November 11, 2017, at the Sunshine City Fountain Square in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, Japan. Voice actors Rica Matsumoto, Kei Shindō, Hitomi Kikuchi, Fumiko Takekuma, and Keiichi Nakagawa are scheduled to appear as guests.Finally, TV Tokyo is implementing a lottery-style weekly gift campaign that will give out prizes such as a limited edition Pikachu Nintendo 2DS LL, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! on Bluray, and copies of Pokémon Sun and Moon. The giveaway will run for 8 consecutive weeks, and details about it will be announced during the November 09th broadcast of the 1000th episode of Pokémon.
Here is a quick peek at the goodies you can win in the Pokémon give away followed by the story trailer of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon for your viewing pleasure!!
