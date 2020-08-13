THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: First Season Of Hit Anime Is Coming To Netflix Next Month

Next month is about to be a big month for Netflix with the release of the first season of The Promised Neverland . Hit the jump to find out when to mark your calendars for the premiere!

One of modern anime and manga's most successful series has been Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland. Initially released in 2016 in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series ran for a total of 20 volumes, ending this year.

The story of the mana follows a group of orphans who live together and are cared for; throughout the course of the series, the children begin to find out that the orphanage they reside in is nothing of the sort and something far more deadly. Taking a page out of the horror genre, the book takes a much darker tone than other shonen and has even spawned an upcoming live-action film!

Last year, the anime to the comic was released and garnered an even more massive fanbase, even airing on Toonami, that has allowed the show to continue to a second season. While greenlit, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the release of the second season. However, fans who have Netflix will be able to enjoy the show thanks to an announcement that the series will be airing its first season in the US, Canada, and Latin America!

Expect the show to drop at the beginning of September! Will you be watching the show? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





The Promised Neverland follows three protagonists, Emma, Norman, and Ray, along with a cast of orphans who live together. Their lives have been full of joy, that is until the protagonists learn the orphanage is really a farm where children are raised and given to demons to be eaten.



The Promised Neverland releases on Netflix on September 1st!