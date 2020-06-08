THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: First Teaser Trailer Released For Live-Action Adaption

The long-awaited teaser trailer to the live-action adaption of The Promised Neverland is finally here! Hit the jump to check out all of the new footage for the upcoming film!

Beginning as a manga in 2016, by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland is a gripping and thrilling story about three children who try to escape an orphanage after discovering their caretakers harbor a malicious secret. Publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series ran until this past June.

An anime adaption of the series was later released in 2019 and streams on streaming services such as Hulu and Crunchyroll. The anime has also aired on Toonami since the spring of last year, and the second season of the series is set to premiere next year.

Now, a new live-action adaption of the story is on its way and, after much anticipation, has released its first official trailer! Thankfully, the teaser seems to perfectly capture the ominous tone of the film and the feeling of uneasy that is prevalent throughout the story.

With the film on its way to a winter release, now is a great time to catch up on past episodes or volumes! Make sure to check ou the trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.



The Promised Neverland will hit theaters in Japan on December 18th!