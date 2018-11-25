THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Reveals Its Music Theme Artists

The official shieldhero-anime website has shared the musical artists behind the opening and ending theme of the upcoming isekai shonen anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero. The opening theme is "RISE" by MADKID and the ending theme is "Kimi no Namae" by Chiai Fujikawa. The show has a January 2019 release date and will adapt the light novel series of the same name.



Staff

Director - Takao Abo

Sound Director - Fumiyuki Gou

Music - Kevin Penkin

Original Creator - Yusagi Aneko



Cast

Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi Iwatani

Asami Seto as Raphtalia

Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi

TBA as Firo



The anime series is being produced by Glovision as well as Kadokawa and Kinema Citrus is animating the project. The light novel series this anime is adapting is written by Yusagi Aneko with illustrations by Seira Minami. It has been publishing since August 22, 2013 and has 19 volumes out right now. One Peace Books has the English license with 12 volumes translated as of right now.