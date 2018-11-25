THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Reveals Its Music Theme Artists
The official shieldhero-anime website has shared the musical artists behind the opening and ending theme of the upcoming isekai shonen anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero. The opening theme is "RISE" by MADKID and the ending theme is "Kimi no Namae" by Chiai Fujikawa. The show has a January 2019 release date and will adapt the light novel series of the same name.
Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari or The Rising of the Shield Hero, has revealed the musical artists joining the show and performing the opening and ending themes. Here is more.
Staff
Director - Takao Abo
Sound Director - Fumiyuki Gou
Music - Kevin Penkin
Original Creator - Yusagi Aneko
Cast
Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi Iwatani
Asami Seto as Raphtalia
Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki
Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi
TBA as Firo
The anime series is being produced by Glovision as well as Kadokawa and Kinema Citrus is animating the project. The light novel series this anime is adapting is written by Yusagi Aneko with illustrations by Seira Minami. It has been publishing since August 22, 2013 and has 19 volumes out right now. One Peace Books has the English license with 12 volumes translated as of right now.
