The Schedule For ATTACK ON TITAN LOST GIRLS Anime Have Been Listed
The next three volumes coming up of the Attack on Titan manga are set to be offered in limited editions with OAD episodes of an adaptation of the Lost Girls stories about Mikasa Ackerman and Annie Leonhart, they are supervised by the series creator Hajime Isayama. The latest issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine,with the new chapter of the manga, has also offered a schedule of the planned episodes to inform us of when they are releasing in Japan.
-
Vol. 24: Annie’s story Part 1 (8 Dec 2017)
-
Vol. 25: Annie’s story Part 2 (9 Apr 2018)
-
Vol. 26: Mikasa’s story (9 Aug 2018)
Attack on Titan: Lost Girls was originally a pair of visual novels from Nitroplus and anime screenwriter Hiroshi Seko, released with volumes 3 and 6 of the original TV anime's Blu-ray release in 2013 (Mikasa's "Lost in the Cruel World" and Annie's "Goodbye Wall Sina"). In 2014, Seko expanded these into a prose novel (released in North America by Vertical). In 2015, it became a manga from Ryōsuke Fuji (released in North America by Kodansha Comics).
