THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: IMPERIAL WRATH OF THE GODS Netflix Gearing Up For Tomorrow's Premiere

With the premiere of The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods coming this week, Netflix is letting fans of the series know! Hit the jump for more details on the upcoming announcement!

As the premiere date for the upcoming series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods approaches, Netflix is letting fans know with some reminders and a trailer! Continuing the series with a new subtitle, The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the fastest-growing anime to premiere on the platform.

Based on the manga of the same name, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki and released in the pages of Kadokawa's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Since its release in 2012, the manga has published 41 volumes before its conclusion.

Initially, animated by A-1 Pictures, the anime released on Netflix in 2014, following its third season, the animation studio switched to Studio DEEN and has been with them ever since, adapting even more arcs of the hit manga.

With the release of the new season, this Thursday, Netflix is letting fans known to mark their calendars! Make sure to share your thoughts on the premiere in the usual spot and check out the trailer to The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods, right here!





The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot is still under the occupation of the Ten Commandments, and the Sins are scattered. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King's forest, King and Diane start to learn the truth about the previous war, 3,000 years ago.



The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods premiers on Netflix August 6th!