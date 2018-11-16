THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: PRISONERS OF THE SKY Film Shares Blu-ray And DVD Release Date
The official 7-taizai-movie website has shared release information on the upcoming anime film The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky. The movie will be out on both Blu-ray and DVD format on February 27, 2019. Every retailer selling the film will include a bonus like a canvas with an image from the film or a large poster.
The Limited Edition package has a Blu-ray going for 8,000 yen plus tax which is $70.90 and a DVD going for 7,000 yen plus tax which is $62.04. The normal edition has a DVD going for 3,800 yen plus tax which is $33.68.
The film aired on August 18, 2018 in Japan and is directed by Noriyuki Abe and Yasuto Nishikata, Makoto Uezu wrote the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produced the music. The voice cast is the following: Yuki kaji as Meliodas, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth Liones, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuuki as Diane and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.
