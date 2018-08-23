THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Season 2 Will Come To Netflix Later This Year
There has been scarce information on The Seven Deadly Sins' second season. We know the show has ended in Japan, the second season wrapped up a while ago. However, U.S. fans have yet to see it. Netflix Latin America shared a promo for the upcoming series this Fall and The Seven Deadly Sins pops up!
The Seven Deadly Sins fans have been eagerly and anxiously waiting on the show's second season. As we get closer to the end of the year, a release date has hit the web.
The trailer shows various anime series including Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Godzilla: City on The Edge of Battle and The Seven Deadly Sins. If you look on the top right corner of this image below, you can see a promo image for the new season.
Erin Dwyer told ComicBook that "the October 2018 U.S. release date is correct but on official release date has not been confirmed."
The Seven Deadly Sins is available on Netflix.
