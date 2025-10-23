Crunchyroll Brings Anime To Delta Flights In November, Here Is What You Can Expect

For anime fans who like to travel, your flights are about to get a whole lot better. Crunchyroll announced it will be partnering with Delta Air Lines to bring a curated library of anime to passengers as in-flight entertainment, beginning in early November this year. The rollout includes content on seatback screens and a 24-hour free trial for SkyMiles members through Delta’s onboard Wi-Fi.

50,000+ Episodes Now Boarding

Delta Passengers can expect access to over 50,000 anime episodes from more than 2,000 titles, featuring hit series like:

Black Clover

Black Clover Synopsis: Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. Locked in a friendly rivalry, they work hard towards their goal. While Yuno excels at magic, Asta has a problem uncommon in this world: he has no powers! But, on the day they receive their grimoires, they surprise everyone. To reach their goal, they’ll each find their own path to greatness with or without magic.

Horimiya

Horimiya Synopsis: When Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura run into each other outside of school looking different than they usually do, the two realize that not everything is as it seems.

Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket Synopsis: Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!

My Roommate is a Cat

My Roommate Is A Cat Synopsis: Novelist Mikazuki Subaru has no interest in anything but books and can't stand it when people interrupt his writing work. One day, by chance, he finds a stray cat and brings it home to live with him. As he watches the cat behave in ways he didn't expect, Subaru comes up with all kinds of ideas for his latest novel. He's pleasantly surprised that the cat doesn't interrupt his work and even stimulates his imagination... but then the cat starts scattering its food around, and scratching at the door to his room. Maybe this creature really is nothing but trouble?! But the cat has its own thoughts on the matter...

Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling Synopsis: Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?

The curated library will be available on over 940 Delta aircraft, accessible through seatback screens for a plug-and-play experience.

In addition to seatback entertainment, Delta SkyMiles members can also tap into a 24-hour Crunchyroll free trial. This is accessible via Delta Sync Wi-Fi, and the trial can be redeemed during the flight or after landing making it perfect for both newcomers and existing fans who want to test the service.

This airline collaboration marks another expansion move by Crunchyroll, which is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex, both subsidiaries of the Sony Group.

Earlier in 2023, Crunchyroll made a lot of moves to expand:

Launched on YouTube Primetime Channels (U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia)

Rolled out a 24/7 anime linear channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Roku, and VIZIO WatchFree+

Expanded to Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and more territories

Following Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T (completed in August 2021), the platform has consolidated its content and branding now distributing even Funimation’s home video releases under the Crunchyroll name.

This in-flight anime launch marks another major milestone in Crunchyroll’s ongoing mission to become the global home for anime, now even 30,000 feet in the air.