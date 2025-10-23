CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Is Dominating Globally With Over $68 Million Earned

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is slicing through global box offices, with Sony Pictures Entertainment officially unveiling a new English-subtitled clip and revealing that the film will open early in the U.S. and Canada. The film was originally slated for its debut to the west on October 29th, it will now release several days earlier, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members and RealD 3D showings also available right now. Check out the new clip of Denji facing off versus the Bomb Devil down below:

SPE has acquired worldwide theatrical rights and is rolling out the movie across several territories, including a U.K. release on October 29th and prior screenings in over 80 countries on September 24th. The film initially premiered in Japan on September 19th, opening in 421 theaters and hosting midnight screenings in major cities. It has seen major success in the box office since it's debut.

The film dethroned Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Akaza Sairai, which had topped the Japanese box office for nine consecutive weeks. On opening day, the movie sold 272,000 tickets, earning 420 million yen (~$2.8 million). Since then, it has accumulated:

4.26 million tickets sold in Japan

6.5 billion yen (~$43.1 million) in Japanese revenue

$68.3 million worldwide (~10.2 billion yen)

TOHO, the film’s distributor, projects a final total around 5 billion yen (~$34 million) for its domestic run, suggesting more international earnings are expected to carry it even higher. So we will see how well it does over in the west.

MAPPA describes the film as centering on Denji, now part of Division 4, as he meets Reze, a mysterious café worker, shortly after a date with Makima. The story quickly spirals into a conflict involving the Bomb Devil, bringing high-stakes action and emotional turmoil.

Music for the film features contributions from Kenshi Yonezu ("IRIS OUT"), Hikaru Utada ("JANE DOE"), and Maximum The Hormone, with a special edit of their anime track included.

The movie is available in multiple formats, including MX4D, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and now RealD 3D for its western release. Its strong audio-visual presentation adds another layer to the already explosive animation MAPPA is known for. Get your tickets now today.

The Chainsaw Man anime premiered in October 2022 and is currently streaming in over 200 countries via Crunchyroll. The manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto has over 30 million copies in circulation and continues to earn critical acclaim, having won the Harvey Award for Best Manga three years in a row.

With Reze Arc already a box office powerhouse, Chainsaw Man's cinematic universe looks to be just as bloody, bizarre, and successful as the manga and anime that inspired it. Will you be going to the theaters and watching it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!