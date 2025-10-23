CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Is Dominating Globally With Over $68 Million Earned

CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Is Dominating Globally With Over $68 Million Earned

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc earns over $68.3 million globally as it debuts in U.S. theaters early this week. Check out a new video clip from the film and a breakdown of box office stats.

News
By GBest - Oct 23, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is slicing through global box offices, with Sony Pictures Entertainment officially unveiling a new English-subtitled clip and revealing that the film will open early in the U.S. and Canada. The film was originally slated for its debut to the west on October 29th, it will now release several days earlier, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members and RealD 3D showings also available right now. Check out the new clip of Denji facing off versus the Bomb Devil down below:

SPE has acquired worldwide theatrical rights and is rolling out the movie across several territories, including a U.K. release on October 29th and prior screenings in over 80 countries on September 24th. The film initially premiered in Japan on September 19th, opening in 421 theaters and hosting midnight screenings in major cities. It has seen major success in the box office since it's debut.

The film dethroned Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Akaza Sairai, which had topped the Japanese box office for nine consecutive weeks. On opening day, the movie sold 272,000 tickets, earning 420 million yen (~$2.8 million). Since then, it has accumulated:

  • 4.26 million tickets sold in Japan
  • 6.5 billion yen (~$43.1 million) in Japanese revenue
  • $68.3 million worldwide (~10.2 billion yen)

TOHO, the film’s distributor, projects a final total around 5 billion yen (~$34 million) for its domestic run, suggesting more international earnings are expected to carry it even higher. So we will see how well it does over in the west.

MAPPA describes the film as centering on Denji, now part of Division 4, as he meets Reze, a mysterious café worker, shortly after a date with Makima. The story quickly spirals into a conflict involving the Bomb Devil, bringing high-stakes action and emotional turmoil.

Music for the film features contributions from Kenshi Yonezu ("IRIS OUT"), Hikaru Utada ("JANE DOE"), and Maximum The Hormone, with a special edit of their anime track included.

The movie is available in multiple formats, including MX4D, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and now RealD 3D for its western release. Its strong audio-visual presentation adds another layer to the already explosive animation MAPPA is known for. Get your tickets now today.

The Chainsaw Man anime premiered in October 2022 and is currently streaming in over 200 countries via Crunchyroll. The manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto has over 30 million copies in circulation and continues to earn critical acclaim, having won the Harvey Award for Best Manga three years in a row.

With Reze Arc already a box office powerhouse, Chainsaw Man's cinematic universe looks to be just as bloody, bizarre, and successful as the manga and anime that inspired it. Will you be going to the theaters and watching it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND Main Trailer Released Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere
Related:

DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND Main Trailer Released Ahead Of Next Month's Premiere
BLUE LOCK Season 3 And Live-Action Film Adaptation Announced For 2026
Recommended For You:

BLUE LOCK Season 3 And Live-Action Film Adaptation Announced For 2026

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder