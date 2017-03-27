Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The SHONEN MAID Anime Is Coming To Home Video In May

FUNimation announced that Shonen Maid, the latest home video anime is set to release in May. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and details!

Taylor Beames | 3/27/2017
What happens when you meet some of you long lost family? Only time will tell when Shonen Maid hits retail and onlines stores soon! Check out the preview trailer for the upcoming release of Shonen Maid on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on May 30th, 2017.

About Shonen Maid:

Despite the oddities of his uncle and the many people who come to visit them, Chihiro finds himself connecting to a family he never even knew existed, and even finds himself connected to his mother more than he could ever imagine. A clean home is a happy home, but a home filled with love, laughter, and family is an even better one.
