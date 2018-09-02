The Third Season Of MY HERO ACADEMIA Has Added Three More Members To The Cast

Earlier this week in the 1th issue of this years Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine it has been that three more cast members will be joining the cast for the third season of My Hero Academia. Check out the new additions down below:



Kiyotaka Furushima as Mustard, whose quirk is "Sleep Gas"

Shuhei Matsuda as Moonfish, whose quirk is "Tooth Blade"

Kousuke Takaguchi as Muscular, whose quirk is "Muscle Augment"



Mustard, Moonfish, and Muscular are all members of the League of Villains.



The new season will premiere on April 7, and will remain in the 5:30 p.m. timeslot on Saturdays that the second season held on YTV, NTV, and 27 other network affiliates. Funimation will stream the series.



The third season will feature the same staff, including director Kenji Nagasaki at BONES, scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi (with assistance by Hitomi Odashima), and composer Yuuki Hayashi. The new season will cover the forest school trip arc from Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga.



An upcoming anime film, titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE, will premiere this summer. The movie will show the previously unrevealed past of a certain character, and will also feature the characters of Class A.



What are your thoughts on the new additions to the cast? Which one do you think will be the most powerful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

