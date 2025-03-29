THE WALKING DEAD Star Steven Yeun Joins The Cast Of Nickelodeon's AVATAR Movie

The Walking Dead and Invincible star Steven Yeun has reportedly joined the cast of Nickelodeon's upcoming Avatar movie, Aang: The Last Airbender.

By MattIsForReal - Mar 29, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Source: Variety

Nickelodeon has added yet another major actor to the already star-studded cast of its upcoming Avatar movie. Variety reported earlier this week that Steven Yeun has joined the cast of the currently untitled film.

Yeun joins an incredibly stacked cast, which includes the likes of Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune), Eric Nam (All Grown Up!, The Fairly Odd Parents), Jessica Matten (Dark Winds), and Roman Zaragoza (Ghosts).. Like much of the previously announced cast members, Yeun's character remains a mystery.

In fact, much about the movie remains a mystery. Despite being announced in 2021 with the working project title Aang: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon has offered little in terms of details. All we know is that the movie takes place years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender and follows the series' main cast in their young adult years.

The movie is being directed by Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, with William Mata co-directing. Original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are executive producing alongside Eric Coleman.

Aang: The Last Airbender is one of three standalone Avatar animated movies in the works from Nickelodeon and Paramount. t was supposed to be released in October 2025 but was pushed back to January 2026.

Steven Yeun is an incredibly accomplished and talented actor and makes a fine addition to the cast of the film. He rose to stardom in AMC's television series The Walking Dead, where he played the fan-favorite survivor Glenn Rhee from 2010 to 2016. His 2020 film Minari earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making him the first Asian American actor to be nominated.

In 2023, Yeun starred in the dark comedy series Beef. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Awards. Other movies he's appeared in include Okja (2017), Sorry to Bother You (2018), The Humans (2021), and Nope (2022).

And don't worry, he's got plenty of experience in the animation space. He's voiced main characters in numerous animated television series, including Voltron: Legendary DefenderTales of ArcadiaStretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters, Final SpaceTuca & Bertie, and Invincible.

Anyone who has seen Invincible knows how captivating Yeun can be when voicing a character. He voices teenager Mark Grayson in the adult animated superhero series for Amazon Prime Video and has received critical acclaim for his performance in the series.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait to see which of the Four Nations Yeun will hail from in the Avatar film.

