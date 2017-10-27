This Live-Action Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: LIGHT OF HOPE Leaves Audiences Saying Wow
Hollywood may try to forget, but anime fans can never forget the industry’s first live-action go at Dragon Ball. Akira Toriyama’s franchise was brought to life back in 2009, and Dragonball Evolution bombed it in every sense of the word. Millions of fans were left jaded by the failure. But in just a few weeks, Robot Underdog hopes to show Hollywood how it should have gone Super Saiyan.
On November 14, Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope will release its full fan-film after over a year of work. The project came to light back in 2015 and garnered millions of views online. Now, the project’s final product is getting ready to premiere in a few weeks. Here is the official trailer for the film followed by more information down below for your viewing pleasure!
Dragon Ball Z: Light Of Hope Synopsis: Hope is worth fighting for! Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope is a live-action adaptation of “The History of Trunks”. It is a post apocalyptic future destroyed by two man-made Androids. Our main characters, Gohan and Trunks fight against the unstoppable Androids #17 and #18 to save as many human lives as possible. The young Trunks must grow up quickly and learn from his mentor, Gohan. But with battles to fight on both the outside and inside, how long can they endure, and where will they find a light of hope? In this timeline, Goku & the other Z Warriors are dead. This is the story of Gohan & Trunks in their battle to survive against the Androids. In addition, Bulma is fighting her own battles to create a Time Machine as well as cure for the deadly heart disease that killed Goku. Most of all, everyone learns a powerful lesson in gain and loss.
Made on an ultra-low budget, Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope is a pioneering look into how anime can be turned in live-action and be done right. The project was made by die-hard fans of the Dragon Ball franchise, and their passion for Toriyama’s story shows.
The film’s fast-paced action sequences capture the blitz fighting style that Saiyans excel with, and it makes room for several emotional arcs. With the world on its last leg, Gohan must live up to his father’s revered status while Trunks is left embittered by the childhood forced upon him. And, when Androids 17 and 18 come to call, the fighters must step up or let their world’s survivors die with them.
A good sign for the film is that audiences seem to be saying one thing:
This is definitely the best Dragon Ball Z live-action adaptation yet.
Both novices and Dragon Ball die-hards all agree this fan-film is the first step of something bigger, and any fan should be ready to binge the movie when it drops on November 14, 2017. Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope stars Kenny Leu as Future Gohan, Amy Johnston as Android 18, Tyler Tackett as Android 17, Ruthann Thompson as Future Bulma and Jack Wald as young Trunks.
