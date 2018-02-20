Top-Selling Blu-Rays In Japan For The Week Of February 12

Land of the Lustrous Vol. 3 Blu-ray 5,0888 copies (first week of release) Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond Vol. 3 Blu-ray 3,805 copies (first week of release Love Live! Sunshine!! 2nd Season 2 (Limited Special Edition) 1,643 copies (46,007 copies sold over 4 weeks) My Hero Academia 2nd Vol. 8 Blu-ray 1,538 copies first week of release) Himōto! Umaru-chan R Vol. 3 Blu-ray 1,260 copies (first week of release) Despicable Me 3 Blu-ray+DVD Set 1,216 copies (132,538 copies sold over 11 weeks) Yowamushi Pedal Re:Generation Blu-ray 942 copies (first week of release) Cars 3 918 copies (101,594 copies over 13 weeks) Moana 602 copies (214,867 copies sold over 33 weeks) The [email protected] SideM 2 (Limited Complete Pressing) 524 copies (13,056 copies sold over 4 weeks)

Above, you can see the Top-10 best selling blu-rays in Japan last week. The third volume of Land of the Lustrous debuted to the top spot, selling over 5,000 copies. Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond also released its third volume last week and took second place with just under 4,000 copies.Just missing out on the Top 10 were The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars (Limited Complete Pressing) blu-ray film, which sold 431 copies in its 4th week of release. In total, the film has sold 23,674 copies.