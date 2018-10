UQ HOLDER! Anime Series Has Revealed Its English Dub Cast

The officialYouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.11 minute clip of theEnglish dub. The trailer presents Brittney Karbowski asand Heidi Hinkel as. The clip does not spoil anything for those fans that have not seen the anime, it is just a short sequence of the two characters walking together and talking.Shannon Reed is directing the English dub with the complete cast being available in its, the list is really long. The Japanese version is directed by Youhei Suzuki, Youta Tsuruoka is the sound director, the opening theme isby the main voice actors and the ending theme isby the same actors.aired from October 2017 to December 2017 with a total of 12 episodes. It was produced byandhas the English license andanimated it.