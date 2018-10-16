UQ HOLDER! Anime Series Has Revealed Its English Dub Cast
The official Sentai Filmworks YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.11 minute clip of the UQ Holder! English dub. The trailer presents Brittney Karbowski as Tota and Heidi Hinkel as Yukihime. The clip does not spoil anything for those fans that have not seen the anime, it is just a short sequence of the two characters walking together and talking.
Studio J.C.Staff's action sci-fi magic shonen anime series, UQ Holder!, has revealed the English dub cast. Here is more information on the cast and series.
Shannon Reed is directing the English dub with the complete cast being available in its official website, the list is really long. The Japanese version is directed by Youhei Suzuki, Youta Tsuruoka is the sound director, the opening theme is Happy Material by the main voice actors and the ending theme is Steady GO!! by the same actors.
UQ Holder! aired from October 2017 to December 2017 with a total of 12 episodes. It was produced by Kodansha, Lawson HMV Entertainment, Egg Firm and GYAO!. Sentai Filmworks has the English license and J.C.Staff animated it.
In the decade since the world became aware of the existence of magic, the world has undergone a massive upheaval. However, a boy named Touta lives in seclusion in a rural town far removed from these changes. His ordinary life is highlighted by his magic-using female teacher and his supportive friends. When his tranquil daily life is disrupted, he embarks on a unique adventure.
