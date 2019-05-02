Vic Mignogna Fired From RWBY, Has Several Con Appearances Canceled
Vic Mignogna is a celebrated anime dub voice actor whose work spans decades. His most prominent roles include Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist, Ikkaku Madarame in Bleach and most recently, Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. However, instead of riding high on the massive box office success of the latest Dragon Ball Z film, it looks as if Mignogna's career might be over.
Veteran voice actor Vic Mignogna, best known for his work in Fullmetal Alchemist, has recently come under fire after numerous reports of inappropriate behavior that dates back decades.
Recently, several allegations have been made that Mignoga has inappropriate relationships with underage fans at numerous anime conventions. Alongside these same accusations, have been claims of homophobic behavior. Mignoga has addressed these assertions via Twitter, assuring fans that his actions are being misinterpreted and that if he was perceived as being over affectionate, it was simply because he was raised in a very loving family. He also explained that he has very strong Christian beliefs and that he simply doesn't agree with homosexuality.
The tide began to turn when several prominent anime voice actors began to join in the #KickVic movement, which coincided with photo and video evidence surfacing of what could only be described as overly touchy-feely behavior.
Recently, 13 out of 18 anime conventions in 2019 that were slated to have Mignogna attend as a guest have canceled his appearance. Rooster Teeth also recently announced that they've severed all ties with Mignoga, and that he would no longer voice his recurring character in RWBY.
It will be interesting to see what actions Funimation and Toei take as the box office performance of Dragon Ball Super:Broly almost guarantees that the berserker Saiyan will be making numerous appearances in the franchise's future.
