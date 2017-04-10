VIZ Media Details Acquisition Of New Anime Series INFINI-T FORCE
proudly announces the acquisition of INFINI-T FORCE, a hero-action series from the legendary anime studio, Tatsunoko Production. The acquisition includes rights for digital streaming, EST, home video and merchandise in North America, Latin America and Oceania. In addition, VIZ Media has acquired the feature-length movie, debuting in Japan in early 2018; this acquisition includes theatrical rights.
VIZ Media also announces the North American streaming of INFINI-T FORCE Episodes 1 and 2 starting October 4th, the episodes will be presented with English subtitles and will be available to stream on-demand. Subsequent new episodes of INFINI-T FORCE will debut on every Tuesday.
“INFINI-T FORCE introduces Tatsunoko Production’s most famous anime superheroes for a new generation of viewers while also exciting fans of the original shows,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Director of Animation Marketing. “We are honored to work with Tatsunoko Production in presenting INFINI-T FORCE to North American fans this fall!”
Here is the official clip of INFINI-T FORCE from Viz Media for your viewing pleasure!
Infini-T Force Synopsis: Living in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya district, Emi Kaido is the envy of almost every high schooler in Japan. She has startling wealth, a luxurious modern apartment, and no parents in sight. But beneath it all lies a tangle of apathy and loneliness. Emi is parentless and is looking for diversion in all the wrong—and dangerous—places. And it’s the choices Emi makes that teaches her that life can change in an instant. Her penchant for peril drags her into yet another life-and-death situation, this time involving an enigmatic object known as the “Case” and four mysterious heroes. What ensues is an all-out battle between good and evil, and a story of self-realization. The future of humanity and the world lies in Emi’s hands.
