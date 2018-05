VIZ MEDIA Has Revealed The English Cast For ACCEL WORLD: INFINITE BURST

Announcement: Accel World: INFINITE BURST + Reverberation + Vacation OVAS releases fall 2018. Catch an exclusive screening at #AnimeExpo. pic.twitter.com/5ZBaYgrqP9 — VIZ @ ACEN (@VIZMedia) May 20, 2018

Earlier this week Viz Media announced the English dub cast for the Accel World: Infinite Burst anime film. The cast will be mixed with both returning and new members, check out the official tweet and full list of cast down below:The returning cast members from the anime series include:Kira Buckland as Kuroyukihime/Black LotusErik Scott Kimerer as Haruyuki Arita/Silver CrowLucien Dodge as Takumu Mayuzumi/Cyan PileStephanie Sheh as Chiyuri Kurashima/Lime BellJohanna Luis as Fuko Kurosaki/Sky RakerTrinity Lee as Akira Himi/Aqua CurrentSarah Anne Williams as Yuniko KĊzuki/Scarlet RainErika Harlacher as Blood LeopardBen Diskin as Ash RollerKaiji Tang as Blue KnightThe new cast members that are joining for the film include:Xanthe Huynh as Utai ShinomiyaJay Allen White as Green GrandeeVic Mignogna as Viridian Decurion, Yellow Radio (previously voiced Yellow Radio in TV anime)Austin Lee Matthews as Iron PoundJessica Straus as Lignum Vitae, Purple Thorn (previously voiced Purple Thorn in TV anime)Faye Mata as Sundan Schaefer, Lemon PierretteKayli Mills as Risa TsukioriCassandra Lee Morris as NyxLaura Post as MetatronViz Media has also announced that they will be having an exclusive screening of the film at the Anime Expo this July. Check out the official announcement tweet with the film's key visual down below:Check out the official trailer for the anime film down below:What are your thoughts on the cast for the English dub? Are you a fan of the Accel World anime franchise? Who is your favorite character? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments down below!