VIZ MEDIA Has Revealed The English Cast For ACCEL WORLD: INFINITE BURST

Earlier this week Viz Media announced the English dub cast for the Accel World: Infinite Burst anime film. The cast will be mixed with both returning and new members, check out the official tweet and full list of cast down below:
The returning cast members from the anime series include:
Kira Buckland as Kuroyukihime/Black Lotus
Erik Scott Kimerer as Haruyuki Arita/Silver Crow
Lucien Dodge as Takumu Mayuzumi/Cyan Pile
Stephanie Sheh as Chiyuri Kurashima/Lime Bell
Johanna Luis as Fuko Kurosaki/Sky Raker
Trinity Lee as Akira Himi/Aqua Current
Sarah Anne Williams as Yuniko Kōzuki/Scarlet Rain
Erika Harlacher as Blood Leopard
Ben Diskin as Ash Roller
Kaiji Tang as Blue Knight
The new cast members that are joining for the film include:
Xanthe Huynh as Utai Shinomiya
Jay Allen White as Green Grandee
Vic Mignogna as Viridian Decurion, Yellow Radio (previously voiced Yellow Radio in TV anime)
Austin Lee Matthews as Iron Pound
Jessica Straus as Lignum Vitae, Purple Thorn (previously voiced Purple Thorn in TV anime)
Faye Mata as Sundan Schaefer, Lemon Pierrette
Kayli Mills as Risa Tsukiori
Cassandra Lee Morris as Nyx
Laura Post as Metatron
Viz Media has also announced that they will be having an exclusive screening of the film at the Anime Expo this July. Check out the official announcement tweet with the film's key visual down below:
Check out the official trailer for the anime film down below:
