VIZ Media Releases Free MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES One-Shot Manga Based On All Might
Shonen Jump, the weekly manga published in Japan, has tweeted out that fans can download the All Might Rising one-shot digital manga from VIZ Media. This one-shot manga is focusing on the beginnings of All Might, how he became the symbol of hope every hero admires and strives to be like. And of course, it is written by Kohei Horikoshi.
The most popular American manga and anime distribution company, VIZ Media LLC, has released a new free manga that connects with the upcoming film My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and it's focused on All Might.
All you have to do to obtain this one-shot is go to VIZ's site and create an account or use your existing one. Once you enter your account, there will be a link that takes you to your libraray and voilà, the manga will be there waiting for you.
VIZ Media describes the one-shot like this:
Tough love occurs when teacher and student clash in an epic training battle. Own the inspirational chapter about the humble beginnings of All Might!
My Hero Academia's manga is written by Kohei Horikoshi and is published by VIZ Media and Shueisha. You can find their content in the official VIZ website.
The film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will premiere on theaters on September 25th with its English dub, select theaters.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]