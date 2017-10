Watch Godzilla Wreck Havoc In The GODZILLA: MONSTER PLANET Trailer

Godzilla: Monster Planet Synopsis: The film is set 20,000 years future, when the planet earth has been dominated by Godzilla and unknown monsters. Co-director Koubun Shizuno (Knights of Sidonia) says, "Because we had a permission from Toho that our design didn't need to be bound by the previous Godzillas from the beginning, I think we have created a cool Godzilla based on free ideas, which only anime can express."

The official website for, the film is the first part of Polygon Pictures' upcoming anime trilogy project inspired by Toho's long-running and well knownfranchise, the website has finally released a 90-second full trailer for the release of the film on November 17 in Japan.The clip includes an awesome scene featuringunleashing its signature and famous weapon "atomic breath" (nuclear blast) on the future earth. The film's theme song "WHITE OUT" is performed by 19-year-old rookie singer Xai for the first time ever. She was the winner of the "Artist" category in the 8th Toho Cinderella Audition held in November 2016, and her debut CD single "WHITE OUT" is set to be released on November 15.Here is the official poster visual for the movie for your viewing pleasure!will be released in Japanese theaters on November 17, 2017. Netflix has already announced the acquisition of world-wide distribution rights to the film.