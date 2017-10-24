Watch Godzilla Wreck Havoc In The GODZILLA: MONSTER PLANET Trailer
The official website for Godzilla: Monster Planet, the film is the first part of Polygon Pictures' upcoming anime trilogy project inspired by Toho's long-running and well known Godzilla franchise, the website has finally released a 90-second full trailer for the release of the film on November 17 in Japan.
Watch Godzilla unleash his "Atomic Breath" on future earth and wreak havoc in this new Godzilla: Monster Planet trailer! Hit the jump to watch it now!
The clip includes an awesome scene featuring Godzilla unleashing its signature and famous weapon "atomic breath" (nuclear blast) on the future earth. The film's theme song "WHITE OUT" is performed by 19-year-old rookie singer Xai for the first time ever. She was the winner of the "Artist" category in the 8th Toho Cinderella Audition held in November 2016, and her debut CD single "WHITE OUT" is set to be released on November 15.
Godzilla: Monster Planet Synopsis: The film is set 20,000 years future, when the planet earth has been dominated by Godzilla and unknown monsters. Co-director Koubun Shizuno (Knights of Sidonia) says, "Because we had a permission from Toho that our design didn't need to be bound by the previous Godzillas from the beginning, I think we have created a cool Godzilla based on free ideas, which only anime can express."
Here is the official poster visual for the movie for your viewing pleasure! Godzilla: Monster Planet will be released in Japanese theaters on November 17, 2017. Netflix has already announced the acquisition of world-wide distribution rights to the film.
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you interested to see what Godzilla is like 20,000 years in the future? Are you going to be watching this film when it releases? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]