Watch The Full Anime Promo Video For I FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU THROUGH A ROBOT Novel

Japanese publisher Kawade Shobo Shinsha posted a 100-second full version anime PV for Yusuke Yamada's sci-fi novel I Fall In Love With You Through A Robot. Hit the jump to watch it now!

Griffin Best | 11/1/2017
The 256-page book was released in Japan on October 21, with the first print run of 100,000 copies. Thanks to the overwhelming sales, the publisher has decided to reprint it only 10 days after the book went on sale.

The special clip screened in 1,900 bookstores across Japan, Miyu Irino (Todomatsu in Osomatsu-san) voices the protagonist Takeru Ohsawa, while Kana Hanazawa (Mayuri Shiina in Steins;Gate) plays the main heroine Saki Amano.



I Fell In Love With You Through A Robot Synopsis: The story is set in 2060, just before the third Summer Olympics in Tokyo. As a secret national project using humanoid AI robots has been developed, a company receives a terrorism warning. The protagonist Takeru Ohsawa, who is one of the project members, decides to fight against the terrorist group to defend Saki Amano, an employee of the company whom he loves.

Here is a look at what the novel cover looks like followed by a photo of a shelf of the novels!

Novel Cover

Novel Store
