Watch The New DRIFTERS Official Blu-Ray Dub Clip "Drifters On The Prowl" Now
Funimation has released the new Drifters clip called "Drifters On The Prowl". In this clip we see that the Drifters must take the lives of the evil in order to save the lives of the innocent. Drifters was created by the creators of Hellsing Ultimate as well, and has had a second season announced. It will be coming to Blu-ray/DVD on the third of October as well!
Watch the new English Dub official clip "Drifters On The Prowl" now! Hit the jump to get all the details for owning it on Blu-ray/DVD as well!
Here is the official clip from Funimation for your viewing pleasure! Does this show remind you of Hellsing Ultimate? Who is your favorite character in the show? Are you familiar with the series? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!
Drifters Synopsis:
At the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600, Toyohisa Shimazu is the rearguard for his retreating troops, and is critically wounded when he suddenly finds himself in a modern, gleaming white hallway. Faced with only a stoic man named Murasaki and hundreds of doors on both sides, Toyohisa is pulled into the nearest door and into a world completely unlike his own.
The strange land is populated by all manner of fantastical creatures, as well as warriors from different eras of Toyohisa's world who were thought to be dead. Quickly befriending the infamous warlord Nobunaga Oda and the ancient archer Yoichi Suketaka Nasu, Toyohisa learns of the political unrest tearing through the continent. Furthermore, they have been summoned as "Drifters" to fight against the "Ends," people who are responsible for the creation of the Orte Empire and are trying to annihilate the Drifters. As the Ends grow more powerful, so does the Empire's persecution of elves and other demihumans. It is up to Toyohisa and his group of unconventional heroes to battle in a brand-new world war to help the Empire's subjects, while protecting the land to claim for themselves and challenging the Ends.
