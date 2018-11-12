XFLAG Studio Releases First Trailer For FIGHT LEAGUE: GEAR GADGET GENERATORS

XFLAG Studio's adaptation of the popular overseas mobile game Fight League will begin streaming for free on YouTube this February. An exciting new trailer has been unleashed

Fans around the globe are hoping that the popular mobile fighting game, Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators soon becomes available worldwide as a free net anime adaptation from XFLAG Studios will be released on YouTube for the Winter 2019 anime season. The series premieres February 4, 2019.



Daisuke Nakajima is directing the series at XFLAG, with Atsuhiro Tomioka handling script composition and the trio of Tomoko Ishida, Yukie Suzuki and Satoshi Nishimur combining for character designs.



The mobile fighter was first launched in 2017 in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Canada in June 2017.



XFLAG is teaming with Sunrise and BN Pictures for the anime adaptation.







ABOUT FIGHT LEAGUE: GGG

SYNOPSIS: Chain up, gadget generators! It's time to grind some gears！



Fight League: Where the best fighters come to prove they're number one. Fighters from each Brand fight in preliminary matches for the right to take part in Fight League and claim the glory of victory for themselves.



In the GGG Brand, GGG Brand Cups are held where Fighters use their prized gizmos and gadgets in battle. The keys to victory are Chaining—attacking in combination with your teammates—and strategy! Our story follows G-Wrench, who leads the team Boltechs and swings a giant wrench gadget like it's light as a feather. However, a chance meeting with a mysterious girl who suddenly appeared during a battle forever changes the fates of G-Wrench, the Boltechs, and all of GGG!

