Young Animators In Japan Are Being Paid Significantly Less Than Older Ones

Animators at a certain age in Japan are not being paid the amount due to them, but older animators are living the life for sure. This is something that needs to change, and soon.

If you're a young person who's planning on entering the Japanese anime industry by becoming an animator, then chances are you might be thinking of how much money is there to make and what are the conditions like.



Now, we're no experts on the matter, but the Japan Animation Creators Association (JAniCA) are, and they've recently submitted a report detailing the current working conditions and payment expectations where young animators are concerned.

The report is called "2018 Research Project to Promulgate Media Arts: Activity Report Symposium," and from what it has to say, it would seem as if young animators continue to face harsh realities when working as an animator, but at the same time, older animators are having an easier time.

After reading the report, we can conclude that older animators in their 60s take home 5,920,000 yen per year, which rounds out to over USD$50,000. However, young animators between the ages of 20 to 24, tend to go home with 1,550,000 yen per year, which is around USD$14,000.

We're not sure what is the cause of this problem, and it may very well have much to do with the number of popular anime a studio releases each year, Certainly, a young animator working for a top league studio must earn more than just USD$14,000 year.

At the end of the day, we hope JAniCA finds a way to deal with this issue once and for all. You see, if animators are not being paid well, then the Japanese anime industry could take a nosedive in terms of quality.