YOUR NAME Has Been Nominated For San Francisco Film Critics Awards
The San Francisco Film Critics Circle announced the winners for its 2017 awards on Sunday. Sadly, Pixar's Coco won the Best Animated Feature award, but Makoto Shinkai's your name. anime film was nominated for the award.
The film debuted in Japan in August 2016, and has since become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the second highest-grossing anime film. The film opened in 92 countries and territories, and earned box-office achievements in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan, in addition to Japan. Funimation Films screened the film in North America, and it has earned an estimated US$5,017,246 in the United States and Canada as of July 27.
The film is about Taki, a high school boy living in Tokyo who works part-time at a restaurant, and Mitsuha, a high school girl living in a town in rural Japan who wants to live in the city.
One day, they begin switching bodies every time they sleep, and have to find a way to communicate with each other to manage each other's lives. Later, when they try to meet up physically for the first time, Taki discovers a secret that will lead to a race against time to try and save each other.
Here is the official trailer of Your Name. for your viewing pleasure!
Your Name Synopsis: Two high school kids who've never met - city boy Taki and country girl Mitsuha - are united through their dreams.
